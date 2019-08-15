Pumpkin Spice SPAM available in September

Do you love the taste of fall and canned meat, but you never could quite find the winning combination you needed? Well, SPAM has you covered.
Hormel Foods is rolling out a limited edition of Pumpkin Spice SPAM.
This idea came up two years ago in a hoax Facebook post from the company, however, this time, Hormel says the product is real.
A Hormel publicist says the company will begin selling a limited edition run of Pumpkin Spice SPAM online on September 23.
- Back of Pumpkin Spice SPAM
- Pumpkin spice SPAM and fall vegetable hash
- For sale starting September 23, 2019
The company even has two recipes you can try with the product.
SPAM® Pumpkin Spice and Fall Vegetable Hash
Servings: 4 Prep time: 10 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 red onion diced
1 sweet potato, peeled and diced
1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Pumpkin Spice, diced
¼ pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered, about 1 cup
1 apple, peeled, cored and diced
½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
4 fried eggs, if desired
Directions:
In a large cast iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook onions 3 minutes or until translucent. Add sweet potatoes and cook 7 to 10 minutes or until golden. Stir in SPAM® Pumpkin Spice, Brussels sprouts, and apple. Cook 5 to 6 minutes, or until heated through and well browned. Season with pepper.
Serve with eggs if desired.
SPAM® Pumpkin Spice Topped Waffles
Servings: 4 Prep time: 10 minutes Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Pumpkin Spice, diced
4 to 8 prepared Belgian waffles
Maple syrup
Sweetened whipped cream
Freshly grated nutmeg
Directions:
In large skillet over medium-high heat, cook SPAM® Pumpkin Spice 3 to 5 minutes or until browned.
Top waffles with SPAM® Pumpkin Spice, maple syrup, sweetened whipped cream and nutmeg.