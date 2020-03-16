Closings
Putnam County Boy Scouts honor tornado victims with courthouse memorial

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Putnam County Boy Scouts paid a beautiful tribute to the 19 victims who lost their lives during the tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee.

According to Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter, the troop placed the memorial on the Courthouse lawn.

Putnam County Boy Scouts pay tribute to the 19 local victims who lost their lives during the tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee.

The memorial will remain on the lawn for 19 days in memory of each victim’s life.

