Putnam County Boy Scouts honor tornado victims with courthouse memorial

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Putnam County Boy Scouts paid a beautiful tribute to the 19 victims who lost their lives during the tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee.
According to Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter, the troop placed the memorial on the Courthouse lawn.
The memorial will remain on the lawn for 19 days in memory of each victim’s life.
