Putnam County releases names of missing people

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton has released a list of names of people who are missing after overnight storms that produced tornadoes.
The people who are missing include:
- Tommy and Thomas Saunders
- Rachel Baughman
- Tommy Curtis
- Kristina Hardin
- Heidi Slyer
- Luciano Gonzalez
- Mary Gibson
- Katherine Julian
- Krystal Renfro
- Doreen Black
- Ryan Hunter
- Belinda and Willy Harris
- Jolen Billingsley
- Patricia Kennedy
- Breanna John Letts
- Tom and Sandy Jones
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Margie Dyer
- Thomas Weinblatt
- James Mullins
- Charles Henley
- Velma Hammock
- Gloria Bos
- Phyllis Burchett
- Jarvis Matheney
- Charles Spurlock
- Diana and Robert Smith
- Katherine Misflin
- Jane Reed
- Kevin Smith
- Alex Horn
- Michael Bowers
- Heather Hassen
- Iris Walker
- Dwight Gentry
- Betty Newman
- Alyssa Thompson
- Fannie Patterson
- Maryann Cordero
- Stephanie Lander
- Rocky Smith
- Stella Zuller
- Ryan Packinghan
- Tracy & Cody McGhee
- Dustin Kingsland
- Jean & Clark Dennis
- Roy & Mary Fields
- Ronald and Denisse Cantrell
- David Phillips
- Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
- Lisa Burgess
- Edward Carter
- Tommy Knight
- Bernice Carter
- Robin & Bethany Babb
- Bob White
- Joey Dedemicis
- Teresa Van Daalan
- Jessica Davis
- Joe Murphy Jr.
- Denton Nelson
- Brad Byers
- Roy & Charlene Byers
- Maria & Ron Rakaska
- Glen & Anthony Phillips
- Rick Stegill
- Benjamin Patterson
- Charles & Mary Petty
If you are on this list, please call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.