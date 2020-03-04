Breaking News
At least 24 killed after tornadoes strike Middle Tennessee
Putnam County releases names of missing people

by: WKRN Web Staff

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton has released a list of names of people who are missing after overnight storms that produced tornadoes.

The people who are missing include:

  • Tommy and Thomas Saunders                                              
  • Rachel Baughman                                                                  
  • Tommy Curtis                                                                        
  • Kristina Hardin
  • Heidi Slyer
  • Luciano Gonzalez
  • Mary Gibson
  • Katherine Julian
  • Krystal Renfro
  • Doreen Black
  • Ryan Hunter
  • Belinda and Willy Harris
  • Jolen Billingsley
  • Patricia Kennedy
  • Breanna John Letts
  • Tom and Sandy Jones
  • Penny Penelope Cole
  • Margie Dyer
  • Thomas Weinblatt
  • James Mullins
  • Charles Henley
  • Velma Hammock
  • Gloria Bos
  • Phyllis Burchett
  • Jarvis Matheney
  • Charles Spurlock
  • Diana and Robert Smith
  • Katherine Misflin
  • Jane Reed
  • Kevin Smith
  • Alex Horn
  • Michael Bowers
  • Heather Hassen
  • Iris Walker
  • Dwight Gentry
  • Betty Newman
  • Alyssa Thompson
  • Fannie Patterson
  • Maryann Cordero
  • Stephanie Lander
  • Rocky Smith
  • Stella Zuller
  • Ryan Packinghan
  • Tracy & Cody McGhee
  • Dustin Kingsland
  • Jean & Clark Dennis
  • Roy & Mary Fields
  • Ronald and Denisse Cantrell
  • David Phillips
  • Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
  • Lisa Burgess
  • Edward Carter
  • Tommy Knight
  • Bernice Carter
  • Robin & Bethany Babb
  • Bob White
  • Joey Dedemicis
  • Teresa Van Daalan
  • Jessica Davis
  • Joe Murphy Jr.
  • Denton Nelson
  • Brad Byers
  • Roy & Charlene Byers
  • Maria & Ron Rakaska
  • Glen & Anthony Phillips
  • Rick Stegill
  • Benjamin Patterson
  • Charles & Mary Petty
If you are on this list, please call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.

