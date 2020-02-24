Chattanooga couple quarantined in Texas given release date

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – A second East Tennessee couple dealing with the coronavirus outbreak from that cruise ship has received their release date from the CDC.

Chattanooga natives John and Constance Buecker were two of hundreds that were flown back to the U.S. last week following that two-week quarantine on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

They’re currently quarantined at an air force base in San Antonio, Texas.

The Bueckers told WTVC they were able to go outside with masks and gloves for the first time this week, though they’re required to stay within the compounds of the base.

CDC officials are calling Monday, March 2 the target date for their release as long as tests for the virus come back negative.

