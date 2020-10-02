Racist comments, pornography disrupt University of Tennessee diversity panel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Racist comments and pornographic images disrupted a virtual panel discussion at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, during its annual Diversity and Inclusion Week.
Dean Mike Wirth of the College of Communication and Information said the Wednesday panel was called “Women as Change Agents.” The panel’s featured speakers included Carlotta Walls LaNier, one of the Little Rock Nine who integrated Little Rock Central High School in the 1950s.
It was not immediately clear who disrupted the panel.
Wirth says he sent an email to all participants apologizing for the disruption. He says they have upgraded security so it won’t happen again.
