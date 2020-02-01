RAM Clinic continues at Chilhowee Park

Closings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Remote Medical’s free Knoxville Clinic continues. RAM beginning their first clinic of 2020 Early Friday morning. RAM provides free medical, dental, and vision care to the under-served or uninsured in East Tennessee.

“RAM’s mission is to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free quality health care to those in need. We’re right here in our hometown,” said Chris Hall with Remote Area Medical.

The clinic runs through Sunday at the Jacob building in Chilhowee Park. The clinic parking opens at 12:01 a.m, ticket distribution starts at 3:00 a.m. All services are free and no I-D is required. The clinic runs on a first come, first served basis.

