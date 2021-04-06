RAM clinic to bring free medical services to Morristown next month

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical will hold a free clinic in Morristown next month.

Free dental, vision and medical services will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic will take place May 1-2 at Walters State Community College on South Davy Crockett Parkway in Morristown.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. The parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. on May 1. The process will repeat on Sunday, May 2.

All you have to do is show up and get in line. You don’t need insurance or even an ID.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.