RAM holding free telehealth clinic beginning Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical is hosting a free virtual telehealth clinic beginning Friday.
This for anyone in need of a medical consultation or anyone who might have been avoiding care due to the pandemic. RAM works to offer care to uninsured and underinsured people across the country.
Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. No ID is required.
Click here for more information.
