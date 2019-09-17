RAM hosting clinic in Grainger County Oct. 12-13

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medica is hosting a medical clinic in Grainger County for the first time in 20 years Oct. 12-13.

The RAM clinic, in collaboration with Grainger County Baptist Association, will be held at Rutledge Middle School, 140 Pioneer Drive.

Services available at the RAM clinic in Rutledge include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams. There will also be a chiropractor and massage therapist on-site.

All RAM services are free and no ID is required. The Rutledge clinic is made possible through the generous support of the Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee.

“Just like many communities around the country, there are people in Grainger County who are struggling,” RAM CEO Jeff Eastman said. “We are very grateful for organizations like the Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee, who continuously strive to make the lives of East Tennesseans better.”

Parking is expected to be available in the school parking lot no later than 12:01 a.m. on the first night of the event. Ticket distribution is currently scheduled to begin at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Doors usually open at 6 a.m., and patients are served in numerical order, according to their ticket number. This process will repeat throughout the clinic days.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, ticketing may occur earlier than 3 a.m. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

According to U.S. census data, 18.3% of persons are living in poverty in Grainger County, which is above the national average of 12.3% in 2017.

RAM is still in need of dental and vision practitioners to volunteer for the Rutledge clinic. For more information, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.