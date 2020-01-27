RAM Medical Clinic returns to Knoxville this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical is returning to Knoxville this weekend for another clinic.

Remote Area Medical, or RAM, provides free medical, dental and vision care to the underserved or uninsured.

This will be the first RAM clinic of 2020. Last year, RAM provided those services for more than 1,500 people.

The clinic will take place from Friday to Sunday at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building.

The clinic parking lot is scheduled to open at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. Ticket distribution will start at 3 a.m. All services are free and no identification is required.