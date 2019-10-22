RAM traveling to Bahamas to help Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical is traveling this weekend to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in Nassau, Bahamas, and is seeking donations to aid them in their mission.

The nonprofit provides free medical care, including dental and vision, to underserved and uninsured individuals.

RAM will join with the Bahamas Dental Association, National Dental Association, Bahamas Ministry of Health, and global nonprofits to provide care Oct. 25-28 for individuals under the age of 21 who have been displaced by the category 5 hurricane.

“Remote Area Medical is answering the call to help provide dental care and services for children in need, after the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian,” RAM COO Chris Hall said. “We are always glad to fill the gaps for those who don’t have access to a dentist or medical care, and we are happy to be a part of such a collaborative and international effort to alleviate pain and suffering in response to such a decimating event.”

RAM is in need of donations to help support the clinic and other disaster relief initiatives. For more information about RAM’s mobile clinics or how to donate to our efforts, visit www.ramusa.org/donate-now/ or call 865-579-1530.

Services available at the 4-day clinic at the Church of God of Prophecy include oral health examinations, cleanings, basic procedures, minor oral health surgeries, and general medical exams. No ID is required.

“This weeklong event will help educate our community about the importance of oral health and its connection to overall health and public wellness,” Dr. Joy Pickstock, treasurer and event co-chairperson of the Bahamas Dental Association, said. “It is the BDA’s mission to help advance that understanding, and we thank our partners for joining us in these efforts to help the Bahamas recover and rebuild.”