Rand Paul endorses Sethi in Tennessee GOP US Senate bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sen. Rand Paul has endorsed Manny Sethi in his Republican bid for an open U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee.

The Nashville trauma surgeon’s campaign announced Paul’s endorsement Friday in the contested race to replace Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring.

With the endorsement, the Republican from Kentucky said Sethi is like him in that he’s a “physician, not another politician.”

Sethi’s main opponent is former Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty, who landed an endorsement from President Donald Trump before entering the race and has made it the centerpiece of his primary campaign.

Republicans have held both Tennessee seats in the Senate since 1994.

