Randy Boyd presents three minority entrepreneurs checks at Knoxville Area Urban League

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Randy Boyd presented checks totaling $6,500 Wednesday to three minority entrepreneurs named winners of the annual business pitch contest held by the Knoxville Area Urban League.

The nonprofit’s 10-week CO.STARTERS program enables entrepreneurs to build and test small business ideas while gaining feedback from their peers and instructors – as well as input from local business owners and entrepreneurs.

First-place winner Lance Williams will receive $5,000 for IssssStr8 Attire LLC, which creates one-of-a-kind custom apparel.

Second-place winner Monica Smith-Albright will receive $1,000 for D’vyne Creations, a made-to-order bakery specializing in gourmet cookies.

Third-place winner Efrain Fermin Julio will receive $500 for La Cocina Otomi Mexican Restaurant, which will offer high-quality dishes that are both delicious and healthy.

The Knoxville Area Urban League’s business programs, including CO.STARTERS, are part of the organization’s efforts to fulfill its mission of economic empowerment and stability for people of all backgrounds. Through these programs, as well as a lending program, the nonprofit supports entrepreneurs at all stages in their business development.