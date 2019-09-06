Randy May denied parole for 1980 murder of Mary Jones, stabbing of friend

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Convicted murderer Randy May was denied parole for the seventh time on Friday.

Pretending to be a police officer, May coaxed 16-year-old Mary Jones and her friend, 15-year-old Mitzi Sizemore into his car on July 20, 1980, and drove the two into a wooded area. May then stabbed Sizemore in the chest, slashed her throat and handcuffed her to a tree before killing Jones. May left both to die but Mitzi Sizemore escaped.

The state parole board voted to hear May’s case on an annual basis.

In total, there are seven parole board members so that if there are disagreements, all of them can vote to get to that conclusion. This process generally takes seven to 10 days.

A final decision is only reached when there are four votes — all in agreement.

Parole board members reach their decision on whether to deny or approve parole based on the seriousness of the offense, time served, victim input and more.