Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
57°
Knoxville
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Don Dare Investigations
Smoky Mountain news
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Regional/State news
Knoxville Traffic
National/World
Find lowest gas prices in Knoxville
Rankings & Lists
Food For Thought
Latest COVID-19 news
Politics
Tennessee Treasures
Dolly Parton
Remarkable Women 2022
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Positively Tennessee
Download WATE news app
Newsletters
Press Releases
Send photo, video or news tips
Washington Bureau
Top Stories
Despite war and COVID, happiness is on the rise worldwide
The most reliable SUVs across all sizes that last …
Nashville DA on RaDonda Vaught case: Verdict is ‘not …
Video
White House to announce 2nd COVID-19 booster for …
Weather
Knoxville Weather Radar
6 Storm Team forecast
Knoxville Allergy Forecast
Starwatch
Weather Cameras
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Closings
Living East TN
Meet the LETN Team
Home and Family
Deals and Steals
Food with LETN
Pets
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Remarkable Women 2022
LETN delivered to your inbox
Home Design Center
BestReviews
Top Stories
Big Ears the greatest party in Knoxville
Video
Top Stories
Statemint Style Spring Sale is in full swing
Video
Pet of the week: Kendrick
Video
Local woman turns her endometriosis into purpose
Video
Wrestling night with the Knoxville Ice Bears
Video
Sports
Tennessee basketball
Orange and White Nation
SEC Football
Ice Bears
The Masters 2022
Tennessee Titans
High School
Top Stories
Santiago Vescovi enters NBA Draft
Top Stories
Late inning offense leads Lady Vols to victory over …
Top Stories
Offensive explosion leads Vols to win over No. 1 …
Browns QB Deshaun Watson denies sexual assault allegations
Photos show aftermath of seat-fueled blaze at Denver’s …
Video
US gains 0-0 draw at Mexico, in strong position to …
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Community
Remarkable Women 2022
Contests
Million Dollar Community Investment
Knoxville Man Show
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Calendar
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
See More Smokies
Community Conversations
Press Releases
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
Meet The Team
Get Newsletters
WATE Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Our History
Request tour
Advertise With Us
Greystone Creative
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Rankings
Best colleges in Tennessee
Top Rankings Headlines
Highest-earning zip codes in Knoxville metro area
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Knoxville
KY counties with the highest rate of food insecurity
10 terms real estate investors need to know
Cities with the worst commutes in TN
Best community colleges in TN
More Rankings
Lowest-earning counties in Kentucky
Highest-earning counties in TN
Recipes from Kentucky
See how much delivery drivers in Kentucky make
Best school districts in TN
100 best romance movies of all time, ranked by Stacker
Highest-earning counties in Kentucky
Most read on WATE.com
Florida man arrested in Knoxville liquor store incident
Mishandling of raw shrimp found at Newport eatery
Effort underway to open Parson Branch Road by summer
Sister of motorcyclist in hit-and-run speaks out
Lady Vols athlete cited for driving while impaired
Sevierville search warrant lands 11 behind bars
Possible impacts of Lee’s grocery tax suspension
Big Ears the greatest party in Knoxville
Santiago Vescovi enters NBA Draft
After 1 year and $13,000 Ferrari sits unfinished
Trending Stories
Florida man arrested in Knoxville liquor store incident
Mishandling of raw shrimp found at Newport eatery
Effort underway to open Parson Branch Road by summer
Sister of motorcyclist in hit-and-run speaks out
Lady Vols athlete cited for driving while impaired
Sevierville search warrant lands 11 behind bars
Possible impacts of Lee’s grocery tax suspension
Big Ears the greatest party in Knoxville
Knoxville Events