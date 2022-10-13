Stacker (WATE) — Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Knoxville, TN using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

#39. Substitute teachers, short-term

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $22,940

– #382 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#38. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $26,020

– #355 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,820



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#37. Library technicians

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $27,990

– #335 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

#36. Preschool teachers, except special education

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $31,330

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#35. Self-enrichment teachers

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $35,450

– #359 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

#34. Tutors

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $42,790

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

#33. Archivists

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $45,260

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,880

– Employment: 6,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800)

#32. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $52,170

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

#31. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $52,190

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

#30. Special education teachers, middle school

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,000

– #244 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

#29. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,800

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#28. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,920

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

#27. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $54,280

– #324 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#26. Curators

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $54,290

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,880

– Employment: 11,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,680)

#25. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $54,550

– #285 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

#24. Librarians and media collections specialists

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $55,020

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#23. Special education teachers, secondary school

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $56,000

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#22. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $56,290

– #321 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,180



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#21. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $56,580

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#20. Instructional coordinators

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $58,070

– #384 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

#19. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $62,320

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,260

– Employment: 20,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)

#18. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $64,550

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– Employment: 58,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)

#17. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $64,710

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,990

– Employment: 19,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250)

#16. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $70,980

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

#15. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $74,140

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,080

– Employment: 13,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,830)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($123,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,590)

#14. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $74,450

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)

#13. Communications teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $74,980

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,580

– Employment: 27,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,400)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($127,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,320)

#12. History teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $76,260

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,460

– Employment: 18,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)

#11. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $76,600

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– Employment: 94,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)

#10. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $77,340

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

#9. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $81,690

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,390

– Employment: 36,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)

— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)

#8. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $84,040

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– Employment: 20,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)

#7. Political science teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $85,280

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,980

– Employment: 14,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)

#6. Education teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $87,530

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– Employment: 58,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)

#5. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $92,660

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

#4. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $105,600

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)

#3. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $120,680

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,480

– Employment: 12,460

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)

#2. Business teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $125,410

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

#1. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Knoxville, TN

– Annual mean salary: $139,180

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,590

– Employment: 35,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)