Rap lyrics used to help convict killer in 2016 Knoxville shooting

Prosecutors used one man’s album to pin him for the 2016 shooting death of a Knoxville teenager.

A jury convicted Christopher Mitchell of first-degree murder. He is now facing a mandatory life sentence after the conviction.

Prosecutors say Mitchell was a gang member who wrote a song about the shooting.

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office says a cell phone found at the scene was linked to one of Mitchell’s aliases. They say he released an album titled Out on Bail which featured lyrics referring to a shooting.

The shooting happened back in November of 2016 in the Western Heights neighborhood. The victim, 17-year-old Caleb Arwood, was shot in the head more than a dozen times.

Mitchell must serve at least 51 years before becoming eligible for parole.