School officials warn parents of high lead levels in East Knox County Elementary water

Rap lyrics used to help convict killer in 2016 Knoxville shooting

Prosecutors used one man’s album to pin him for the 2016 shooting death of a Knoxville teenager.

A jury convicted Christopher Mitchell of first-degree murder. He is now facing a mandatory life sentence after the conviction.

Prosecutors say Mitchell was a gang member who wrote a song about the shooting.

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office says a cell phone found at the scene was linked to one of Mitchell’s aliases. They say he released an album titled Out on Bail which featured lyrics referring to a shooting.

The shooting happened back in November of 2016 in the Western Heights neighborhood. The victim, 17-year-old Caleb Arwood, was shot in the head more than a dozen times.

Mitchell must serve at least 51 years before becoming eligible for parole.

