KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A select number of people will soon have the chance to take a rare public tour of Norris Dam. The Tennessee Valley Authority is offering limited tours for its 90th anniversary.

Each tour of Norris Dam and other TVA dams this summer will be limited to 20 people and because demand is expected to be high, random drawings will be held in order to select pools of registrants.

For the Norris Dam tours, the public can register for one of the tour drawings between June 12-25 for the tour happening on July 27; as well as July 20-23 for the Aug. 11 tour.

Registering for the tour drawings does not guarantee a spot and the TVA says registrants will be notified via email indicating whether or not they were selected. When registration for the tour drawings open in the coming weeks, links will appear on this page.

Construction of Norris Dam, which was the first dam built by TVA, began some 90 years ago shortly after the TVA was formed and it was completed in 1936. The dam is 265 feet tall and 1,860 feet wide and stretches across the Clinch River.

The TVA also states on its information page for Norris Dam that it has two generating units with a summer net dependable capacity of 126 megawatts and the reservoir area “also helped form the backbone of the Tennessee State Park system.”