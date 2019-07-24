Rare Nike ‘Moon Shoes’ set record at auction

A Nike “Moon Shoe” is on display at Sotheby’s auction house in New York on July 12, 2019. Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the shoe’s sole using his wife’s waffle iron. The shoes were made for runners at the 1972 Olympic trials. Sotheby’s expects the shoes to auction online for between $110,000 to $160,000. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rare pair of Nike shoes set a record at the first-ever auction dedicated to shoes at Sotheby’s in New York.

The “Moon Shoes” were designed by University of Oregon track coach and Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman for the 1972 Olympic trials. Only 12 pairs of the handmade, waffle sole shoes were made.

Its footprints look just like the prints left behind by astronauts on the moon. The unique design caught the attention of runners at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, helping Nike take off.

According to Reuters, the shoes sold for $437,500 to Canadian investor and car collector Miles Nadal. He also paid $850,000 for 99 rare pairs of rare shoes at Sotheby’s.

That collection included limited edition Nike shoes inspired by “Back to the Future Part II,” Yeezys and Air Jordans.

Nadal called the Moon Shoes, a “true historical artifact in sports history and pop culture.”

A pair of Converse that were signed and reportedly worn by Michael Jordan in the 1984 Olympics held the previous record of $190,373, Reuters reported.