Rascal Flatts to close out farewell tour in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rascal Flatts has announced the band will wrap up its farewell tour later this year in Music City.

PREVIOUS: Country group Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour in 2020

The “Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” will kick off June 11 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The band will close out the tour in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 30.

The Bridgestone Arena stop is currently the only one in Tennessee.

Tickets for most of the shows will go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

You can find more information on Rascal Flatts’ website.