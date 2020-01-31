Closings
Razor blades found in unopened pack of gum purchased in West Tennessee

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in one West Tennessee county are warning people after several razor blades were found in an unopened pack of gum.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert via Facebook Thursday and urged people to “be careful when opening packages of gum” because one purchased in the county “contained three razor blades between the sticks of gum.”

The sheriff’s office added the cellophane wrapper did not appear to be tampered with, so investigators believe it to be an issue from the packaging company.

This appeared to be the only case reported in Hardeman County.

