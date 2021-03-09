Nissan recalling 854K Sentra cars to fix brake light problem

FILE – New Nissan Motor Co. logo is displayed at the global headquarters of Nissan Motor Co.,. in Yokohama near Tokyo, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Nissan says it will no longer support the Trump administration in its legal fight to end California’s ability to set its own auto-pollution and gas-mileage standards. The announcement Friday, Dec. 4, is another sign that a coalition of automakers backing the outgoing administration is fracturing. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, FILE)

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal.

The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S. Nissan says silicon contamination can cause the stop lamp switch near the brake pedal to malfunction.

If that happens, the stop lamps may not light up and the engine may not start. Owners will be notified in April. Dealers will replace the switch.