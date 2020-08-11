Recall Alert: Four-drawer chests sold exclusively at Kmart for tip-over & entrapment hazards

(WATE) – The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall for the Essential Home Belmont 2.0 four-drawer chests that were sold exclusively at Kmart.

The USCPSC sites that the chests are unstable if they’re not anchored to the wall posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

The four-drawer chests were sold at Kmart stores nationwide and online at kmart.com from March 2018 through April 2020 for around $60.

The USCPSC says that there are over 19,000 units of these four-drawer chests.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access.  For chests purchased on or after February 11, 2019, contact Transform to receive a free anchoring kit and upon request, a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor kit.  For chests purchased before February 11, 2019, contact Transform to receive a free anchoring kit.”

USCPSC

USCPSC also cites a consumer contact in the full recall notice: Transform at 800-659-7026 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.kmart.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

