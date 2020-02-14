Some Honda Odysseys recalled for short-circuit, fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2020 due to the risk of fire.

The company says this recall affects 241,000 of the popular minivans.

The danger is in a potentially faulty power outlet in the third row. Damaged wiring could cause a short circuit that might lead to a fire. To prevent this from happening, Honda dealers will inspect and repair or replace the wiring on affected vehicles.

Honda said it’s aware of three fires caused by this but has not heard of any injuries. The recall is expected to begin in mid-March 2020.

Odyssey owners can check with their local Honda dealer. All repairs will be free of charge.

For more information, owners may go to Honda’s recall page or call 888-234-2138. More information about the recall is provided on nhtsa.gov.