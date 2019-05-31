Target recalls 90K USB charging cables due to shock, fire hazards

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. US Consumer Product Safety Commission

(KRQE) - Target has issued a recall Wednesday for an estimated 90,000 "heyday" USB charging cables that pose a shock and fire hazard. The nationwide retailer has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking, or igniting which also includes two reports of finger burns.

The heyday 3-foot lightning USB charging cables are purple, green, and blue iridescent and include the word "heyday" on the cable's connector. They are manufactured by Chug Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission report, "The metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards."

The product's model number 080 08 8261 can be seen on the side of the packaging.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the product and return the cable to any Target store for a full refund. The cables were available nationwide from June 2018 through January 2019 and cost about $15.

Consumers may also contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT or online at Target.com on their "Recalls" page.