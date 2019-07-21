US Foods recalling raw beef and pork products after possible contamination

(WATE) US Foods out of Birmingham, Ala., issuing a recall of 712 lbs. of raw beef and pork products due to possible contamination.

The recall was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Saturday. According to the report, the fresh and frozen raw beef and pork items were produced July 18.

The products will have the establishment number “EST. 21103” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These were shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The report states that the problem was discovered after the facility learned that an employee may have cut himself during production.

As of right now, no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS saying they’re concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them, and to throw them away or returned to the place of purchase.