DETROIT (AP) — FBI Knoxville warns of COVID-19 vaccine, Christmas & holiday scamsrapnel.

The recall covers Beetles from the 2012 through 2014 model years. Dealers will replace the air bags at no cost.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the bags in a crash. But the chemical can degrade when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

Volkswagen says the inflators have a moisture absorbing chemical and are not a safety threat.

Exploding Takata inflators caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 63 million inflators recalled. Twenty-seven people have been killed worldwide by the exploding inflators, including 18 in the U.S.