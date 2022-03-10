(STACKER) – A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Kentucky.

MORE KENTUCKY LISTS & RANKINGS:

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Allrecipes

1 / 39

Kentucky Pecan Pie

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 (9 inch) pie

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

2 / 39

Mint Juleps

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

3 / 39

Kentucky Style Fried Green Tomatoes

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 6 minutes

– Total: 11 minutes

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

4 / 39

Original Hot Brown

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

5 / 39

Old Time Kentucky Bacon Milk Gravy for Biscuits

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

6 / 39

Kentucky Bourbon Balls

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Additional: 16 hrs

– Total: 16 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 balls

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe herehttps://8552e4c6a6dabdfd4d0f485084f3f541.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

Allrecipes

7 / 39

KFC® Copycat Gravy

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 33 minutes

– Total: 38 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

8 / 39

Heide’s Kentucky Derby Dessert

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 50 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 5 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

9 / 39

Kentucky Biscuits

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 biscuits

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

10 / 39

Kentucky Blue Ribbon All-Butter Pound Cake

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 35 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 50 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 tube cake

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

11 / 39

Mildly Sweet Whiskey Chicken

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 35 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

12 / 39

Alcohol-Free Mint Julep

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 25 minutes

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe herehttps://8552e4c6a6dabdfd4d0f485084f3f541.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

Allrecipes

13 / 39

Kentucky Derby Pie

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

14 / 39

Fabulous Gluten-Free Fried Pork Chops

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 8 minutes

– Total: 18 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

15 / 39

Best Benedictine Spread

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Total: 10 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

16 / 39

Kentucky Hot Brown

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 Hot Browns

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

17 / 39

Meemaw’s Bourbon Balls

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Servings: 45

– Yield: 45 balls

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

18 / 39

Kentucky Bourbon Marinade

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Total: 5 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 2 1/3 cups

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

19 / 39

Runzas (Bierocks)

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Servings: 9

– Yield: 9 pastries

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

20 / 39

Kentucky Beer Cheese Spread

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Total: 15 minutes

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 3 cups

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

21 / 39

Grandma’s Hash Brown Casserole

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch casserole

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

22 / 39

Kentucky Banana Pudding

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 40 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 to 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

23 / 39

Kentucky Wonder Beans

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 20 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

24 / 39

Kentucky Spoon Bread

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Additional: 15 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

25 / 39

Kentucky Lace Cakes

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 5 minutes

– Total: 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

26 / 39

Bourbon Kamikaze

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Total: 10 minutes

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

27 / 39

Dad’s Kentucky Home Fries

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

28 / 39

Jam Cake

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

29 / 39

Run For The Roses Pie III

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 – 8 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

30 / 39

Mint Julep Cocktail

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Total: 10 minutes

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 cocktail

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

31 / 39

Mint Julep Iced Tea

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 5 minutes

– Additional: 10 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

32 / 39

My Kentucky Derby Dessert

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 55 minutes

– Additional: 15 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 25 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

33 / 39

Kentucky Tomato Soup

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

34 / 39

Kentucky Apple Butter

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs 5 minutes

– Additional: 35 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 55 minutes

– Servings: 45

– Yield: 45 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

35 / 39

Kentucky Bourbon Brownies

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 55 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

36 / 39

Gluten-Free Kentucky Fried Chicken™-Style Coating

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Total: 5 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

37 / 39

Steph’s Bourbon Balls

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Additional: 10 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 40 bourbon balls

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

38 / 39

Kentucky Bourbon Sweet Potatoes

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

39 / 39

Old Fashioned Kentucky Nut Cake

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 1 – 9 x 13 inch sheet cake

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here