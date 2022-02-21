A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Tennessee.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Southern Moon Pies

Tennessee Rubdown

Georgia’s Tennessee Jam Cake

Tennessee Meatloaf

Country Fried Squash

Sausage Gravy I

Pig Pickin’ Cake

Memphis Rub

Elvis Presley Cake

Baked Nashville Hot Chicken Breasts

Memphis BBQ Pork Totchos

Southern Turnip Supreme

Spicy Fried Green Tomatoes

Orange Party Cake I

Southern Stuffed Quail

Instant Pot® Thanksgiving Dinner

Lance’s Balsamic Pickled Eggs

Moon Pies

Prize Winning Chili

Chocolate Chips Cookies with Tennessee Whiskey

Memphis Pulled Pork

Tennessee Tea

Tennessee Eggs

Tennessee Whiskey Sweet Potato Casserole

Tennessee Sausage ‘N Cheese Dip

Prize-Winning Chili

Ga Ga Clusters

