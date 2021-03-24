Record number of deaths in Knox County in 2020–not all COVID-19 related

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– 2020 was a very busy year for the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

Chris Thomas, the Chief Administrative Officer for the center, said they had a 20% increase in autopsy cases, and they weren’t all COVID-19 related.

In 2019 Thomas said they did 1,970 autopsies; and in 2020 they did over 2,300 in Knox County alone.

He said COVID-19 cases only made up about 10% of their case load.

But, the pandemic did impact his office several ways.

Like many businesses, Thomas had to figure out how to increase spacing between coworkers.

“I had eight investigators in a room and I had to figure out how to best kind of keep them away. We only had three vehicles, so we borrowed some vehicles from Public Works and other places that weren’t being used,” Thomas said.

Those extra vehicles were needed, because investigators had a record amount of house calls in 2020.

Thomas said that was because they encountered more people dying at home instead of in hospitals–although deaths in hospitals also increased.

On top of that, there was a record number of people dying at home and not be found for a couple of days.

Thomas said usually, Knox County has about 20 to 30 cases a year where that happens.

In 2020, they had 70.

By the time his investigators got to the scene, or home, the body was already in decomposition.

“They didn’t have people checking on them as regularly. They may not have been found for two or three days until they did, which required us to use anthropology to bring in to do dental identifications or radiograph identifications because they weren’t visually identifiable,” Thomas said.

Thomas said those kinds of cases take time to identify, which didn’t help when it came to their caseload backing up.

He said those cases weren’t necessarily COVID-19 related.

Overall, the forensic center performed about 30 COVID-19 related autopsies.

“On the other side, I’ll tell you this, we had a lot of decedents who came in here and families called us because there were concerns for COVID. They’re like, ‘I think they might have had COVID. They didn’t go to the doctor,'” Thomas said.

Thomas said they ended up testing about 100 bodies for COVID-19, and only two came back positive.

Also like many businesses, Thomas had a hard time finding PPE at one point.

He said they were either unavailable, or too expensive. But, they found something else to use.

“I remember we were actually doing autopsies in rain suits for a while because the Tennessee Department of Health had designated frog togs as suitable replacements for level four surgical gowns,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the pandemic impacted the forensic center in other ways as well.

Although they didn’t actually see most of the COVID-19 cases go through their doors, they did have to sign a lot of cremation permits.

Out of the more than 20 counties they cover, they signed about 7,000 cremation permits, when they only actually performed 3,000 autopsies.

“You could tell at the height of the pandemic in December and January, we normally do five to 10 cremation permits a day. We were doing 30 to 40,” Thomas said.

Thomas said another impact of the pandemic is how many bodies and cremations were staying in the morgues at once.

The forensic center has more than 50 cremains leftover, because families didn’t pick them up.

“The pandemic caused some financial crisis on some families not being able to work. So, unfortunately, we had more people who were unable to afford to come to get any kind of funeral services,” Thomas said.

Out of all the homes investigators had to visit, and the COVID-19 cases they did see come in for autopsies, none of their staff contracted COVID-19 while at work.

Case counts increase outside of the pandemic

Thomas said 2020 saw an uptick of deaths in several areas.

He said Knox County saw a 70% increase in homicide cases; a 30% increase in drug overdoses; and a 14% increase in suicides.

“The body count was increasing. The hospital morgues were overflowing, our morgue was overflowing. There was twice over the summer last year we got to the point where we maxed out every tray we had,” Thomas said.

Thomas said a large part of his job is finding trends through the data they collect from deaths and report those trends when they are too important to go unnoticed.

“Actually, Knox County had a 400% increase in white female homicides last year. They normally have three to four a year and they had 16,” Thomas said.

For example, before the pandemic even hit East Tennessee, the center was able to identify two drugs new to the state.

“It was identified in toxicology that some substances had been, that was not previously in the package of the drugs that we test for. So we had to do further testing and we found these two drugs isotonitazene and flualprazolam,” Thomas said.

Thomas works with the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office and local drug tasks forces.

He reported the findings to the group and ended up helping stop more overdoses from those two drugs.

“I just see the results because all of a sudden I see that drug stop showing up as much,” Thomas said.

Another example: shortly after stay-at-home orders were in place, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced a spike in suicide cases.

Thomas said he made the call to the mayor because he saw the trend.

He said it was unusual for them to receive two suicides in one day, especially eight in two days.

Once he reported that, he received calls from suicide hotline staff saying their number of calls increased, which means more people decided to reach out for help.

“In the end, what we do is not just death. What we do is public information and public awareness,” Thomas said.

Thomas said they didn’t see an unusual amount of suicides for a few months after, but then saw another uptick toward the end of the year.

Thomas said talked about how the center saw a record number of homicides, and how those cases and overdoses took the longest to complete.

The cases continued to come in, and autopsies were getting backed up.

“We’ve had to what’s called roll cases many, many days over the last year because we get in more than what we can do in one day. There’s just a physical limit of what you can do in one day, so when that does, it’s starting a barrel roll process-a snowball rolling downhill just gets larger and larger,” Thomas said.

He said the worst part about that is not being able to notify families of what happened to their loved ones.

“To the citizens of Knox County I know that have waited on reports and that have had delays, we apologize for that delay and I really wish there was a way we can get those done quicker, and it’s solely because of caseload,” Thomas said.

Thomas said that even with the pandemic going on, the center always allowed families to visit in person if they needed to consult with the medical examiners.

He said half the year they were short-staffed but were, fortunately, able to hire two more examiners in the summer.

He said they were all often working ten hours a day to deal with the influx of deaths.

“Doctors of pathologists are supposed to perform about 250 autopsies a year. All averaged out about 330 last year,” Thomas said.

Their work continues, as it always will 365 days a year, 24-7.

Thomas said they’ve already tracking two new drugs they started findings in November.

While all this was going on, the center was still able to receive full accreditation from the National Association of Medical Examiners.