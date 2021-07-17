Record-setting $11 million home hits market in Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. (WNCN) – A record-setting $11 million house hit the market on North Carolina’s Outer Banks last week.

The estate is the most expensive listed home in the history of the Outer Banks, according to the Outer Banks Association of Realtors. The nine-bedroom house in Corolla has 250 square feet of secluded beach with private beach access.

Inside, the house has nine bedrooms — each with its own en-suite bathroom — spread across three floors. The living area is an open concept centered around an expansive great room with windows that overlook the ocean, a news release described.

The dining area faces the Currituck Sound.

Outside, the house features railed decks that wrap around for a 360-degree view. There’s also a saltwater pool and poolside wet bar. Golfers will enjoy a five-hole putting green as well. A luxury fire pit and screened-in porch provide options for unwinding once the sun goes down.

Other amenities include:

A home theater that seats more than 10 people

Two gas fireplaces

A sauna that can fit six people

A recreation room with a pool table, table shuffleboard, and a foosball table

A sunroom

A two-car garage

An elevator

According to the mortgage calculator on Bankrate.com, the monthly payment on a 30-year loan with a 20% down payment and 2.75% interest rate will cost north of $43,000 a month.