Recording Academy records John Prine song for charity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Recording Academy has released a new recording of John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery” with proceeds going to support the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Prine died in April at age 73 from complications associated with the coronavirus. A two-time Grammy winner, the Recording Academy announced in December that Prine would be honored with a 2020 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.
The new recording features artists, musicians and engineers who also are elected leaders in the Recording Academy, including singer-songwriter Christine Albert, Brandon Bush of Sugarland, John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band and Jeff Powell, an acclaimed Memphis engineer/producer.
Tammy Hurt, vice chair of the Recording Academy and one of the contributors on the recording, said in a statement that Prine was known for his giving spirit and the new “Angel From Montgomery” recording is a tribute to honor that spirit.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 case count rises in the state; phased reopenings continue
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Department of Health reports 19,789 cases, 329 deaths
- Watch: Dr. Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 23 active Knox County cases, 331 total
- Reopening Tennessee: Restaurants, retailers allowed to open at full capacity; some choose to stay at 50%
- Volkswagen Chattanooga employee, contractor test positive for COVID-19
- Fauci warns COVID-19 will not be eradicated, ‘new normal’ to stick around
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 19,394 COVID-19 cases reported in the state
- Trump calls on churches to reopen this weekend
- As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, virus rebound feared
- Tennessee Gov. Lee offers National Guard to test at businesses
- Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies reopening after 64 days of closure
- Knox County releases guidance for Phase 2 of reopening plan
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 27 active Knox County cases, 327 total