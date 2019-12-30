Recycle your Christmas tree at Clinton Community Center this weekend

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – With Christmas in the books, It’s once again time to get rid of your Christmas tree.

The city of Clinton is reminding residents that the proper way to dispose of your tree is by recycling it. They say just remove all ornaments, stands and lights. and bring it the recycling area behind the Clinton Community Center from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. this Friday or Saturday.

Mulch from the recycled trees will be returned to residents who may want to use it for their own landscaping.

Officials remind residents that this weekend’s event is just for Christmas trees.