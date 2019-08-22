Recycling Center given verbal warning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More problems at the Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling facility, the site of that massive fire this past spring.

The fire had forced evacuations and road closures and had emergency personnel at the scene for days before getting fully extinguished.

Now, we’re learning the fire marshal gave a verbal warning to the center just this week after he noticed piles of cardboard, which are a fire code violation.

The center has been given some time to clean up the place and no citation was issued, but, the fire marshal will be following up on the warning, we’re told.

WATE 6 On Your Side will keep you updated on the inspections as we learn more.

