KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As snow falls and the temperature gets colder, the American Red Cross is working to help those in Sevier County seeking shelter due to winter weather.

To receive help, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. When you reach the automated answer, press 4, then press 2, then press 1.

In addition, the Ramada Pigeon Forge North, 2193 Parkway, is offering a local nightly rate of $50.00 + tax ($56.13 total) for any Sevier County resident who does not have power. To get the discount, show the front desk an ID with your local address.

The Quality Inn in Kodak, 155 W. Dumplin Valley Road, has also cut down their rate for a hotel room to $50 plus tax. The front office manager there also said while they don’t normally allow pets, they will in these circumstances for a $10 fee.

The state of Tennessee also has a map of public spaces with heating in Tennessee. Click here to find the map.