Red Cross volunteer shares experience in tornado aftermath cleanup efforts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A volunteer is sharing his experience with the ongoing cleanup efforts in Scott County following two tornadoes.

“The road department, they were out in force clearing trees, PEC electric was out repairing powerlines, putting poles up,” Steve Biedinger said.

Two tornadoes swept through this community Thursday afternoon, but they aren’t missing a beat.

“The people we talked to in the community were extremely positive and very unified,” Steve said.

That’s the spirit of this town and Steve Biedinger got to see it first-hand while volunteering with the American Red Cross.

“In one particular instance, one of the homes was a police officer. By the time we started, we ID’ed his house everything, put down his damage,” Steve said. “He had teams come in and they were already repairing his roof, getting things cleared from his property. It was really wonderful to see.”

This isn’t Steve’s first rodeo with a natural disaster. But in every case he’s seen, he says it was the neighbors who were the glue to put the communities back together.

“This is the way people should be and Tennessee is the most giving place I have ever lived,” Steve said.