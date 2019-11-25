Regal Celebration of Lights returns to Knoxville this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friday marks the return of Regal’s Celebration of Lights in downtown Knoxville.

Kicking off at 5:30 p.m., Mayor Madeline Rogero and special guests will light the 42-foot Christmas tree in the Krutch Park extension. There will be a ceremony that includes live music, fireworks, lasers and a visit from Santa.

The event also includes food vendors, children’s train rides, marshmallow roasting, plus free hot cocoa and doughnuts.

WATE is a proud sponsor of this event. It will be emceed by WATE anchors Tearsa Smith and Bo Williams.

