Regal Cinemas furlough 200 Knoxville employees, temporarily close two local theaters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Regal Cinemas filed a notice with the state department of labor for a temporary closure and layoff for two Knoxville locations.

According to the notice, the temporary closure will take place at the theatre on Kingston Pike.

The temporary layoff of over 200 workers will be take place at their corporate headquarters at East Blount Avenue.

This is the second round of layoff’s for these locations since the start of the pandemic. Theater chain Cineworld Group Plc said earlier this month that it would close 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K. this week, affecting some 45,000 employees.