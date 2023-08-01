KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cineworld, the parent company of Knoxville-based Regal Cinemas, announced this week that it has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has been reorganized into “New Cineworld.”

The financial restructuring comes after the Cineworld Group PLC had filed for bankruptcy in September 2022 citing slower movie ticket sales failing to rebound to pre-pandemic levels at the time; plus, the British-based company had reportedly accumulated $4.8 billion in debt. Now, months later, the parent company with its subsidiaries, the “Group,” completed the financial restructuring process after having said last fall it had anticipated exiting from Chapter 11 during the first quarter of this year.

New Cineworld stated in a news release dated July 31 that through the financial restructuring process, the Chapter 11 companies (the “Group”) had successfully reduced their funded indebtedness by approximately $4.53 billion, raised $800 million in new equity capital, and secured new debt financing in the aggregate amount of around $1.71 billion.

“With this strengthened and recapitalized balance sheet, the Group is well-positioned to pursue future strategic initiatives and continue providing leading cinematic experiences for customers globally, including through investments in new screen formats and enhancements to its flagship theatres,” the news release states.

A new board of directors has also been appointed for New Cineworld to oversee the Group and its strategic direction, led by Chairperson Eric Foss, who had previously served as the chairman and CEO of Pepsi Bottling Group and Aramark. Other New Cineworld board members include Eduardo Acuna as chief executive officer; Ann Sarnoff, Patrick J. Bartels, Steve Joyce, Stefano Malfitano, and Blythe J. McGarvie.