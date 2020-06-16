Regal Cinemas to reopen movie theaters on July 10

A Regal Cinemas movie theater is closed during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

LONDON (WATE) – Cineworld, owners of Regal Cinemas, unveiled a plan Tuesday to reopen movie theaters across the world later this summer.

Regal Cinemas aims to reopen all American movie theaters by Friday, July 10.

“With several blockbuster movies including Tenet and Mulan now confirmed for release in the coming weeks, Cineworld is pleased to announce plans that will see it reopen cinemas across some territories during the last week of June, with all theatres expected to be open over the course of July.” Cineworld press release

Officials said the ticket booking system will help ensure social distancing throughout theaters and movie schedules will be adapted to avoid large crowds from forming. Sanitation procedures will also be enhanced at all theaters.

“We are thrilled to be back and encouraged by recent surveys that show that many people have missed going to the movie theatre. With a strong slate confirmed for the coming weeks, including among others Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Women 1984, Black Widow, Bond, Soul, Top Gun Maverick and many more, the entire Cineworld team remains committed to being ‘the best place to watch a movie’ .” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger

Cineworld closed nearly 800 theaters in 10 countries in mid-March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.