Regional county mayors meeting in Knoxville to address economic recovery plans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several regional county mayors are planning a joint news conference in Knoxville Wednesday to address economic recovery plans.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’s office said he’ll meet with mayors from seven of the eight neighboring counties to outline economic recovery.

The meeting will be attended by:

  • Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank
  • Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell
  • Jefferson County Mayor Mark Potts
  • Loudon County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw
  • Roane County Executive Ron Wood
  • Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters
  • Union County Mayor Jason Bailey

The join address is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Volunteer Landing. You can watch it streamed live on WATE.com and our free news app.

