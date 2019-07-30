Registration open for Knoxville’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Registration is now underway for Knoxville’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The event is held every year in remembrance of the 343 New York City firefighters who died in the line of duty that fateful day.

Participants pay tribute by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Firefighters participating in the event will wear 60-80 pounds of gear to honor a specific first responder.

Each climber will be given a badge to wear with the name and photograph of one of the New York Fire Department firefighters killed during the attacks.

Funds raised go to support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, families of firefighters and the families directly impacted.

The 2019 Knoxville 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held on the morning of Wednesday, September 11 at the Sunsphere at… Posted by Rural Metro Fire – Knox County on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

The annual event is on Wednesday, September 11, at the Sunsphere in World’s Fair Park. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. Registration is available online.