REI, DreamBikes seeking bicycles to help at-risk youth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Outdoor retailer REI is joining nonprofit DreamBikes in a Fall Bike Drive to benefit at-risk youth in the city.

DreamBikes hires and trains teenagers in disadvantaged neighborhoods to repair and sell donated used bicycles. More than 150 teens have benefited from the program since 2008.

In turn, more than 20,000 bicycles have been refurbished.

All bicycles and bicycle accessories will be accepted at the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at REI, 6700 Papermill Drive. Donations are tax deductible.

If you don’t have a bike but still want to learn more you are still invited to stop by the Fall Bike Drive.