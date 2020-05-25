‘Relay Where You Are’ starts in lieu of Relay For Life Hope Fest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Relay Where You Are Week started Monday, which replaced the American Cancer Society’s signature annual fundraiser Relay for Life.

The usual Relay for Life event Hope Fest of Greater Knoxville was canceled due to COVID-19, but the group found a way to continue their mission of honoring cancer survivors and raising funds for cancer research.

During Relay Where You Are Week, people who usually start a fundraising team and try to out-raise the other teams can still do just that.

Survivors can still walk together for a lap as well, but it’s also virtual.

Family and friends can still ‘light’ a luminaria for their loved ones, albeit virtually.

Relay Where You Are engages communities that may not be together in a traditional event environment to interact from wherever they may be during event week.

Participants engage in simple daily activities, encourage others to join, and highlight the things that make Relay For Life special. Hope Fest of Greater Knoxville will post action items and feature a lunchtime speaker daily on their Facebook page.

Micheal Holtz, a volunteer with Relay for Life and a cancer survivor, said that even though we can’t lap around a track together, you can truly relay wherever you are.

“Go take a lap around your neighborhood. Take your iPhone with you and talk to your friends while you’re doing that lap, or it’s in the driveway or whatever. You know, you can still do that active part of Relay For Life, literally where ever it is that you are,” Holtz said.

He also said that even though COVID-19 canceled Relay For Life, COVID-19 hasn’t stopped people from being diagnosed with cancer.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped and we can’t stop either. So, there are still people, even with COVID-19, who are being diagnosed with cancer, still having those surgeries, still going through treatment. And we have to remember that, and I think that’s why we have to do what we’re doing,” Holtz said.

The list of daily activities and how to participate can be found on the American Cancer Society’s website.

