Release date for iPhone 12 delayed due to impacts from COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Apple’s IPhone 12 could be pushed back about a month due to mass production delays.

That’s according to the wall street journal.

The report comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect consumer demand and manufacturing in Asia.

Apple plans to release four new IPhones later this year but the journal reports the tech giant is reducing the number of phones it plans to

Produce in the second half of this year by 20%.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter