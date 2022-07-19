KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that human remains found in Anderson County this month have been identified as a woman who had previously been reported missing.

The TBI confirmed that the remains found in Anderson County have been identified as Sue Ellen Corley. Corley, 71, had been the subject of a Silver Alert after she was reporting missing from Cumberland County on July 5.

Corley was seen on June 30 and investigators reported she may have been traveling in a brown 2014 Jeep Compass. The TBI said during the search that she had a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

“Our thoughts are with those who knew and loved her during this difficult time,” TBI wrote.