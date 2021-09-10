East Tennessee military members lost since 9/11

Remembering 9/11

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, a U.S. Army soldier walks past an American Flag hanging in preparation for a ceremony commemorating the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at Forward Operating Base Bostick in Kunar province, Afghanistan. The final phase of ending America’s “forever war” in Afghanistan after 20 years formally began Saturday, May 1, 2021, with the withdrawal of the last U.S. and NATO troops by the end of summer. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The events of 9/11 had a profound impact on many lives across the country, maybe none more so than those in the U.S. military. This list shows those East Tennesseans who have been killed in the war on terror in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

Afghanistan

Anderson County

Army
Jason D. Hovater
Christopher M. Ward

Blount County

Army
Travis W. Nixon

Carter County

Army
Jefferson D. Davis

Cumberland County

Army
Alex Van Aalten

Greene County

Army
Rusty H. Christian

Hamilton County

Army
Patrick K. Durham

Johnson County

Army
Frederick Z. Greene

Knox County

Air Force
Frank D. Bryant Jr.
Tre F. Porfirio

Army
Jonathan M. Curtis
Patrick S. Fitzgibbon
Ryan Knauss
Carlos M. Santos-Silva
T. Chance Young

Marines
Kristopher D. Greer

McMinn County

Army
Nathan E. Lillard

Monroe County

Army
Robert K. Repkie

Marines
Franklin N. Watson

Sevier County

Army
Zachary S. Salmon

Sullivan County

Army
Jason O.B. Hickman

Unicoi County

Air Force
Benjamin D. White

Iraq

Anderson County

Army
James D. Connell Jr.
Stephen C. Kennedy
Daniel M. Morris

Blount County

Army
Willam M. Bennett

Marines
Michael H. Ferschke Jr.

Bradley County

Army
James W. Price
David T. Weir

Carter County

Army
Stephen R. Maddies

Marines
J. Trane McCloud

Campbell County

Army
Gregory B. Hicks
Alfred B. Siler

Claiborne County

Army
Terry W. Prater

Cumberland County

Marines
Stephen F. Dearmon
Morgan W. Strader

Greene County

Army
Brandon M. Read

Hamilton County

Army
Travis F. Haslip
James D. Stewart
John M. Sullivan

Knox County

Army
Marcus R. Alford Sr.
Eric A. Fifer
Christopher T. Fox
G. Daniel Harrison
William A. Long
Michael L. McNulty
Michael J. Rodriguez
Luke C. Williams

Navy
Daniel K. Leonard
Christopher E. Watts

Loudon County

Marines
William C. Koprince Jr.

Monroe County

Army
Ryan E. Haupt
Joseph D. Hunt

Scott County

Marines
Rusty L. Washam

Sevier County

Army
Victoir P. Lieurance
Paul W. Thomason III

Sullivan County

Army
Alexander S. Coulter
Robbie G. Light

Marines
Michael R. Speer

Unicoi County

Army
Mark O. Edwards

Washington County

Army
David L. Potter

