East Tennessee military members lost since 9/11

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man will spend the next 15 years behind bars for advertising and distributing child pornography on the internet. Daniel Logan Brown, 24, will then spend 10 years on supervised probation and will be required to register with the state sex offender registry. He is also required to pay $60,000 in restitution to the victims.

Brown pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday by Judge Thomas A. Varlan in U.S. district court.