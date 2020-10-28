Remote Area Medical seeks volunteers for upcoming clinic in Fentress County

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical is putting out a call for volunteers to help out with its upcoming health clinic in Fentress County.
RAM offers free dental, vision and medical care to under-served and uninsured people. The nonprofit is in immediate need of dental and vision professionals to donate their time to the clinic that’s happening November 21-22 at the Jamestown Supercenter.
The number of patients RAM is able to serve depends on the number of volunteers who sign up for each event.
If you’d like to help, you can call 865-579-1530 or email volunteers@ramusa.org.
