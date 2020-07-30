Remote Area Medical testing COVID-19 procedures with appointment-only clinic this weekend in Knoxville

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical will test its new COVID-19 operational procedures this weekend with an appointment-only free test clinic in Knoxville.

The clinic will provide free dental, medical and vision services to patients who have already received an appointment. All slots for the test clinic have been filled. RAM opened the booking less than two weeks ago.

RAM began 2020 prepared to bring more than 70 clinics to communities across the United States but had to suspend clinic operations until the end of July. The test clinic this weekend, Aug. 1-2, at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park is the first since having to suspend operations in March.

“RAM staff and volunteers have been hard at work developing new procedures for our clinic operations, so we can provide as much care to those in need during this time,” RAM CEO Jeff Eastman said. “People are in need more than ever, and we are glad to once again provide these important services.”

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. New airflow, sterilization processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.

Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building.

Services available at the RAM clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions,

dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s

health exams, and general medical exams.

“People are still very much in need of health care and access to services, and if it wasn’t for our wonderful volunteers, RAM clinics would not be possible,” said Eastman. “It is truly about neighbors helping neighbors more than ever before.”

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.



Patients should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time. Patients will be seen only at their scheduled appointment time. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control,

appointment slots and schedules are subject to change.

“I am proud of the creativity, ingenuity, and hard work of our team,” Eastman said. “This year is

definitely different than any other year we have had at RAM, but the work has certainly continued.

Despite the challenges, we look forward to continuing to show up for those in need in any way we can.”

Volunteers still needed

RAM is still in need of dentists and dental hygienists to volunteer on Sunday, as well as general support volunteers to help with set up and break down for Friday and Sunday. You can learn more about volunteering by visiting the RAM website www.ramusa.org or by calling 865-579-1530.

