Remote Area Medical traveling to the Bahamas to host a free clinic

NASSAU, Bahamas (WATE) – Remote Area Medical is heading to the Bahamas to host a free clinic in Nassau for residents affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The clinic is part of a collaborative effort to help locals impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The storm left thousands without homes and access to medical care.Many regard Dorian as the most devastating natural disaster in the history of the islands.

From Friday, Oct. 18 to through Friday, Oct. 28, RAM volunteers providing free medical services to those in need.

The organization is asking for donations to help support these disaster relief initiatives. You can do that on ramusa.org or by calling 865-579-1530.